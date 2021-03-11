BJP leaders visit hospital where Mamata Banerjee is admitted

-
A delegation of BJP leaders on Thursday visited the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is undergoing treatment.
Former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy and state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, who went to the state-run hospital, said that they could not meet the Trinamool Congress chief owing to medical reasons.
"We conveyed our concern to the TMC leaders present, including minister Arup Biswas, and wished the chief minister a speedy recovery," Bhattacharya said.
The chief minister is admitted at the hospital with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.
Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.
