Bengal polls: Over 57% voting in Bhabanipur, highest in Samserganj

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal polls: EC notice to Mamata for 'communal' appeal at poll rally
Modi tempers attack on Mamata as he winds up West Bengal poll campaign
75% voter turnout recorded in seventh phase of West Bengal elections
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
-
The Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, registered over 57 per cent polling during Thursday's by-election, a senior Election Commission official said.
A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively, where polls had to be countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates.
"In Bhabanipur, there was a turnout of 57.09 per cent. Samserganj registered maximum voting turnout during yesterday's polling," the official told PTI.
The voting, which was held from 7 am to 6 pm, was by and large peaceful, he added.
A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.
Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.
The chief minister, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the post.
Votes will be counted on October 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor