West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: Phase 6 polling begins in 43 seats
West Bengal election live updates: Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy. Stay tuned for Bengal election latest updates
West Bengal Assembly election
West Bengal election live updates: The sixth phase will see over 10 million voters deciding the fate of 306 candidates across 43 constituencies spread across four districts.
The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts – Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.
Prominent names in the sixth phase of the Assembly polls include BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, TMC ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya.
Elections have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April.
Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Stayed tuned for live updates on West Bengal election 2021.
