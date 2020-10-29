Bihar elections: Agriculture minister booked for violating code of conduct

-
Bihar Agriculture Minister and BJP candidate Prem Kumar was on Wednesday booked for violation of the poll panel's model code of conduct, police said.
Prem Kumar, the BJP candidate from the Gaya Town constituency, faced the action for going to a polling booth wearing yellow colour face mask on which his party symbol was printed even as voting for the first of the three-phase Assembly elections was underway.
A case was filed against Prem Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the recommendation of the state's chief electoral officer, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Jitendra Kumar said.
As per the Election Commission guidelines, candidates or parties cannot campaign 36 hours prior to the start of polling.
--IANS
ajk/vd
