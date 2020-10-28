Bihar Elections in pics: Voter enthusiasm was seen at several booths

Bihar records 46.29% turnout till 3 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

1 / 10 ITBP personnel helps an specially abled woman as she arrives to cast her vote in Nawada District

Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi casts his vote at a polling booth in Gaya

2 / 10 HAM (S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after cast his vote in Atri, Gaya district

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase

3 / 10 Security personnel stand guard as voters queue up at the polling station at Masaudhi, in Patna

Enthusiasm of voters was seen at many a booth

4 / 10 ITBP personnel help an specially abled man in Nawada District on Wednesday

Nearly 21.5 million voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates

5 / 10 ITBP personnel helps an specially abled man as he arrives to cast his vote in Nawada District on Wednesday

The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts

6 / 10 A young man carries an elderly man after casting their votes at Paliganj, in Patna

The maximum 49.84 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 per cent), Kaimur (49.26 per cent), Banka (47.44 per cent), Patna (45.77 per cent) and Bhagalpur (45.51 per cent) among others.

Voters turnout at booths increased gradually notwithstanding raging coronavirus cases in the state

7 / 10 ITBP personnel help an specially abled woman in Nawada District

Of the 71 constituencies, 35 are in naxal-affected areas where polling will be held in a staggered manner

8 / 10 Polling official applies indelible ink to a voter during the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls at Paligang, in Patna

Voting ended at 6 PM. But, in the naxal-affected areas polling time has been curtailed.

BJP supporter paints his body during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Patna on Wednesday

9 / 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition and even went ahead to term the Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as "Yuvraaj of Jungleraj" (Prince of Jungleraj).It is important to note that the era of former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule in the state is often referred to as 'Junglreraj' by its opponents.

Fans of late bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput hold placards during PM Modi's election rally

10 / 10