Bihar records 46.29% turnout till 3 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls
Bihar Elections in pics: Voter enthusiasm was seen at several booths

Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

ITBP personnel helps an specially abled woman as she arrives to cast her vote in Nawada District

Over 46 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 3 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

HAM (S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after cast his vote in Atri, Gaya district

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.

Security personnel stand guard as voters queue up at the polling station at Masaudhi, in Patna

 

ITBP personnel help an specially abled man in Nawada District on Wednesday

 

ITBP personnel helps an specially abled man as he arrives to cast his vote in Nawada District on Wednesday

 

A young man carries an elderly man after casting their votes at Paliganj, in Patna

The maximum 49.84 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Buxar (48.91 per cent), Kaimur (49.26 per cent), Banka (47.44 per cent), Patna (45.77 per cent) and Bhagalpur (45.51 per cent) among others.

ITBP personnel help an specially abled woman in Nawada District

 

Polling official applies indelible ink to a voter during the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls at Paligang, in Patna

Voting ended at 6 PM. But, in the naxal-affected areas polling time has been curtailed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Opposition and even went ahead to term the Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, as "Yuvraaj of Jungleraj" (Prince of Jungleraj).It is important to note that the era of former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule in the state is often referred to as 'Junglreraj' by its opponents.

As the polling is underway in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Elections 2020, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today.Voting in these constituencies will be held in the second phase on November 3.


First Published: Wed, October 28 2020. 18:45 IST

