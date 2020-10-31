Bihar polls: EC showcauses 104 candidates for failure to publish criminal records

-
The EC has showcaused 104
candidates who were in the fray in the first phase of polling for the assembly in Bihar for their failure to publish/broadcast even for once their criminal records in newspapers and electronic media, state chief electoral officer said.
As per the Supreme Court order and Election Commission guideline a poll contestant is required to publish/broadcast information about their criminal antecedents, convicted or pending, thrice in newspapers and electronic media during campaigning, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters here.
Out of 1066 candidates who contested the 71 assembly seats in the first phase of polling held on October 28, 327 candidates have criminal antecedents. A total 104 of them did not abide by the guidelines and the SC order.
They will be required to answer to the show cause within 48 hours failing which the Commission will take further action (against them), the ACEO said.
An official release said 105 cases have been registered for misuse of beacon lights and flags, 35 for violation of Loudspeaker Act, 129 cases of illegal meetings, nine cases of providing undue benefits to voters and 155 related to other matters have been lodged since the model code of conduct came into force on September 25, 2020.
It said 1303 illegal arms and weapons have been seized, while 24468 licensed arms were deposited with the authorities and 3034 arms license cancelled. A total 3,49,230 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Cr PC.
Action has been taken against 4846 people and Rs 19.36 crore have been seized during the vehicle checking drive, the release added.
