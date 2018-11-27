BJP assures Rs 1-trn farm loan, 5.15 mn jobs if voted to power in Rajasthan

The (BJP) on Tuesday promised 5.15 million jobs to youths in private and public sectors and Rs 1 trillion loans to farmers in next five years if the party is voted to power again in Rajasthan Assembly polls, scheduled for December 7.

The party's manifesto titled 'Gaurav Patra,' which was released by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, promises 50 lakh jobs in private sector in next five years in the state, while 30,000 government jobs per year to the people of Rajasthan. Monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 will also be given to the 21-year-old educated youths, who do not have jobs. The will also organise special camps for the youths at the block level.

Keeping in view the huge role of farmers in elections, the has vowed to disburse loans to the tune of Rs 1 trillion co-operative farm loans by creating new members in next five years for which the government will launch a state-wide campaign. The party has also promised to spend Rs 60.6 billion to address the problem of water shortage in Jawai dam. The will also try to bring Arabian Sea water to Sanchore and Jalore to create an inland port.

In order to double the income of farmers, the BJP promises to set up a farmer-centric rural start-up fund of Rs 2.5 billion. "It will also be ensured that farmers get one and a half time more than the production cost. Each year 1,000 farmers will be taken to Israel or any other foreign country for a better understanding of the best agro practices," BJP promised in the 'Gaurav Patra.'



Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

Talking to media persons after the release of the manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Raje said, "We have waived off the loans of 50,000 farmers involving around Rs 90 billion." She also claimed to have completed 630 promises out of a total of 665 that were made in the previous manifesto of the BJP.

Highlighting the work done in the state for the welfare and safety of women, Chief Minister Raje said, "We have adopted several measures for the welfare of women and girls. We give money to girls in cash once she is born. Then we give her money at a gap of 2-3 years. By the time she completes her schooling, she gets Rs 50,000. To the girls who are in school, we give them hot food, laptops, cycles, scooties and so on. If she wants to study further, then she will get Rs 55,000 on her 'Shramik' card. Women pensioners get their money by the seventh of the month."

ALSO READ: Rajnath mocks Cong for not choosing Rajasthan CM candidate

The manifesto also promises that the BJP, if returned to power, will set up a committee that will work on the concept of 'Universal Basic income.' Similarly, all policies which are made and implemented will have the 'happiness index' as a parameter. "The project of four-laning Rajasthan Mala highway will be taken up in phases," she said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Infrastructure projects like highways and ports have been a priority of our government, which can be seen by all. In the economic language, Rajasthan was called a 'Bimaru Rajya.' But we have ensured revolutionary development in the state which has improved the condition a lot."

Talking about her vision to provide better health facilities to the state's people, Chief Minister Raje said that steps would be taken to ensure better implementation of the Universal Health Insurance. "108 Ambulance services will be made available in each Gram Panchayat of the state," she said. "We are working on an insurance policy under which the poor people will get free treatment in government and private hospitals. No payment for emergency operations will be charged," she said.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated to be held on December 7. Over 2,000 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.