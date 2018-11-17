Rajasthan polls: Congress unveils 2nd list, pits Jaswant's son against Raje

-
-
The Congress released its second list of 32 candidates for the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan on Saturday, fielding former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.
The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik.
The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.
Manvendra Singh, a former BJP MLA from Sheo, in September quit the saffron party to join the Congress ahead of the assembly election.
Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election.
