Rajasthan polls: Total of 4,288 nomination papers filed by 3,295 candidates

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan polls: Congress unveils 2nd list, pits Jaswant's son against Raje
Rajasthan polls: Cong's first list a mix of seasoned and new candidates
Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls, Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra joins Cong
Rajasthan polls: In the winter of 2018, Congress and BJP eye summer of 2019
BJP releases 2nd list of 31 candidates for Rajasthan polls, drops 15 MLAs
-
A total of 4,288 nomination papers have been filed by 3,295 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Tuesday.
The filing of nomination papers started on November 12 and continued till November 19 for all 200 seats. The candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 22, Kumar added.
The maximum nominations have been filed for Jaipur's 19 seats -- 632 by 502 candidates.
Rajasthan will elect a new Assembly on December 7 and the vote count will take place four days later.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU