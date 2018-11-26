Rahul promises farm loan waiver if Congress voted to power in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan polls: BJP expels 11 leaders for contesting against candidates
Rajasthan polls: Raje, BJP patronised liquor, land mafia, says Gehlot
Rajasthan polls: In the winter of 2018, Congress and BJP eye summer of 2019
Rajasthan elections 2018: Why Rajputs are angry with Vasundhara Raje, BJP
EC serves notice to C P Joshi over casteist remarks against Narendra Modi
-
Going all out to woo farmers in Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state.
Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.
You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state, he said.
Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018
"You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU