Rahul promises farm loan waiver if Congress voted to power in Rajasthan

Going all out to woo farmers in Rajasthan, President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state.

Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the governments there have waived loans of farmers.

You are going to make party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state, he said.



Read our full coverage on Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

"You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.