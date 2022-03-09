BJP demands EC action against Akhilesh Yadav over remarks on poll process

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
-
The BJP Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission demanding action against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly trying to "incite anti-social elements" over the electoral process.
A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, claiming that Yadav, through a press conference on Tuesday, had "attempted to spread disaffection and levelled brazen, unsubstantiated, frivolous and false charges against the Election Commission and its officials".
"Should such leaders even be allowed to participate in the elections, the ultimate celebration of democracy? The commission must take a view on the matter," the BJP leaders said in the memorandum to the Commission.
The senior BJP leaders -- -- Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, G Kishan Reddy and Om Pathak -- also requested the Commission to ensure that the counting process, its venues and the areas around it are fully protected.
At a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yadav had alleged that senior government officials in the state capital were directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the BJP candidates winning were slim.
"Spreading lies and inciting citizens is a serious and grave offence and Akhilesh Yadav and his cohorts must be held accountable and be charged under relevant provisions of Election code and Indian Penal Code," the BJP leaders said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU