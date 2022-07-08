BJP bags 102 out of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Technical team to prepare holistic plan for flood-prone Paglam: Khandu
Implement central & state schemes in letter and spirit: Arunachal Secretary
Amazon Prime releases all episodes of Panchayat Season 2 ahead of schedule
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav invited to Adityanath's swearing-in
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged 102 out of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where bye-elections are scheduled next week.
Nyali Ete, Secretary to the Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission told ANI that the bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat seats and a Zila Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12.
Out of 130 Gram Panchayat seats, the BJP bagged 102 unopposed while 14 other seats were bagged by Congress, National People's Party (NPP), and Independent candidates, said Ete.
"Now by-election to 14 Gram Panchayat seats and one Zila Parishad constituency will be held on July 12," he added.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked all the supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 BJP candidates unopposed in bye-elections.
"Congratulations and thanks to all karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu tweeted.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the people of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister, who is working tirelessly to fulfill their aspirations.
"People of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of Pema Khandu ji who is working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and implement the visions of PM Narendra Modi Ji to develop North-East," Rijiju said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor