BJP lists 9 more Lok Sabha candidates, picks nominees in Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Sunday listed nine candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, taking its total number of contestants to 306.

Six candidates are for Chhattisgarh and one each for Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Telangana. The party had earlier announced that none of its nine sitting Lok Sabha members from Chhattisgarh will be fielded in the polls, a move aimed at any perceived anti-incumbency they may have after the saffron party suffered a big defeat to the Congress in the assembly polls.

Santosh Pandey will contest from Rajnandgaon, Nand Dubey from Korba, Arun Saw from Bilaspur, Vijay Baghel from Durg and Sunil Soni from Raipur.