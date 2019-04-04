BJP never regarded those who disagree with it as anti-national: L K Advani

Veteran leader L K Advani said Thursday that his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national" or "enemies" but only as adversaries.

His views assume significance at a time when the under Prime Minister and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.

Many leaders have also often used terms like "anti-national" to target opposition leaders.

"The essence of is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries," the 91-year-old leader wrote in a blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6.

In a blog written almost five years after he wrote the last piece on its web page, Advani added,"similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level." He is one of the BJP founders and its longest-serving president.