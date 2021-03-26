BJP releases candidates' list for April 17 Rajasthan assembly bypoll

-
-
The BJP has fielded former minister Kiran Maheshwari's daughter from Rajsamand assembly seat which is among the three assembly constituencies going to bypolls in Rajasthan next month.
The party declared Deepti Maheshwari, former MLA Ratanlal Jat and former minister Khemaram Meghwal as party candidates from Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Sujangarh (Churu) seats respectively.
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh released the list in New Delhi on Thursday.
Deepti Maheshwari is the daughter of Kiran Maheshwari who was the MLA from Rajsamand and died due to coronavirus infection in November last year.
It was the only seat, among the three seats, which was held by the BJP. The remaining two, Sahara and Sujangarh, were held by the ruling Congress.
Sahara and Sujangarh (SC) seats were represented by Congress MLAs Kailsh Trivedi and Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal respectively.
While Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet, died of a brain stroke in November, Covid-19 claimed Kailash Trivedi's life in October.
The polling will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on May 2.
The filing of nomination is already going on and the last date for it is March 30, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.
