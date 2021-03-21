BJP's manifesto for Bengal: 33% job quota for women, implementing CAA

-
ALSO READ
Bengal polls LIVE: Amit Shah promises 33% reservation for women if BJP wins
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
The million-dollar question: Can BJP dethrone Mamata in West Bengal?
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
Assembly polls 2021 LIVE: BJP aims for 'Andolan-Mukt' Assam, says Amit Shah
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while releasing the party's manifesto for high stakes election in West Bengal.
The manifesto for Bengal emphasised on women's safety, infra development, health, industry. It promises every household in Bengal at least one job in the next five years.
According to the manifesto, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be extended to Bengal and Rs 18,000, will be transferred to 7.5 million farmers' bank accounts. Three new AIIMS hospitals will be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban.
"Locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities, said Amit Shah.
Amit Shah said the core of BJP's mainfesto is based on 'Sonar Bangla' and the party will ensure violence free Bengal if voted to power. He said that CAA will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years.
The party manifesto promises a Common Eligibility Test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption.
To transform Kolkata into an international city, BJP promised to set up a Kolkata Development Fund worth Rs 22,000 crore. 10 multistorey parking facilities will also be started. To ensure Kolkata becomes a UNESCO Heritage City, the party claims it will invest Rs 500 crore.
Addressing the event, Shah slammed Trinamool supremo Mamata for "politicising administration, criminalising politics and institutionalising corruption.
Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has taken its election campaign several notches higher, stepping up attacks on opponents in the poll-bound state.
"TMC runs on scams, while BJP governments run on schemes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at a poll rally in Bengal, in a sharp dig at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU