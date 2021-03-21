BJP's manifesto for Bengal: 33% job quota for women, implementing CAA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power, said Union Home Minister on Sunday while releasing the party's manifesto for high stakes election in West Bengal.

The manifesto for Bengal emphasised on women's safety, infra development, health, industry. It promises every household in Bengal at least one job in the next five years.

According to the manifesto, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be extended to Bengal and Rs 18,000, will be transferred to 7.5 million farmers' bank accounts. Three new AIIMS hospitals will be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban.

"Locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities, said

said the core of BJP's mainfesto is based on 'Sonar Bangla' and the party will ensure violence free Bengal if voted to power. He said that CAA will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years.

The party manifesto promises a Common Eligibility Test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption.



To transform Kolkata into an international city, promised to set up a Kolkata Development Fund worth Rs 22,000 crore. 10 multistorey parking facilities will also be started. To ensure Kolkata becomes a UNESCO Heritage City, the party claims it will invest Rs 500 crore.

Addressing the event, Shah slammed Trinamool supremo Mamata for "politicising administration, criminalising politics and institutionalising corruption.

Led by Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, the has taken its election campaign several notches higher, stepping up attacks on opponents in the poll-bound state.

" runs on scams, while governments run on schemes," said Prime Minister on Sunday at a poll rally in Bengal, in a sharp dig at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.