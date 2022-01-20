BJP will bag over 300 seats in UP Assembly polls, says Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh, grandson of former UP CM Kalyan Singh, filed nomination from 73 Atrauli constituency on Wednesday and said that BJP would get over 300 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Singh, who is the minister of state for education in Uttar Pradesh, said, "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve people again. I'm confident, BJP will get a majority of over 300 seats in UP elections. 'Babuji' (former CM Kalyan Singh) isn't here today but I'll serve as he had guided."

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.

