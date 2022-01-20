Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: BJP fields Mukta Raja from Aligarh

The on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh.

With this, the has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party.

The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.

Earlier in the day, the top brass of the including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the assembly polls.

The BJP leaders also held meetings with Apnal Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad to finalise the seat sharing agreement.

The elections for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

