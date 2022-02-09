BJP will lose UP, people are tired of their propaganda: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, former Bihar chief minister and (RJD) chief on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party over the issues raised said that people in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda.

" is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. People in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.

The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)