BJP will lose UP, people are tired of their propaganda: Lalu Prasad Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel
RJD chief Lalu appears before CBI court at Patna in fodder scam case
Assembly polls: BSP will make people return to Uttar Pradesh, says Mayawati
Lalu Prasad's last fodder scam case hearing enters final stage
-
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party over the issues raised said that people in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda.
"BJP is going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. People in the state are tired of BJP's propaganda. They have only been talking about riots, religion and temple," said Yadav.
Meanwhile, election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.
A total of 58 assembly seats spread over 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase on February 10.
The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU