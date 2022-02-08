UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Agra's Kheragarh

-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday campaigned for her party candidate in the Kheragarh constituency here.
The Congress has fielded Ramnath Sikarwar from the constituency, which will go to the polls on February 10.
Locals and party workers showered petals on the leader as soon as she started campaigning from the New Mandi area.
Priyanka distributed wrist bands of the party's campaign ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon among women.
A large number of people turned up on the occasion.
Sharing his experience, a party supporter said he never saw such crowd for any political leader in 40 years in Kheragarh.
A local resident, Pintu Bansal, said people are supporting the Congress candidate because they are not happy with BJP nominee Bhagwan Singh.
