BJP will not get even 70 seats in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
-
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.
Speaking at a rally at Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, the Trinamool Congress supremo ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent claim that BJP had already won a 100 seats in the four phases of the election to the 294-seat assembly.
"Prime Minister Modi has said the saffron party has already won 100 seats out of 135 seats where elections have been held. I can say that after the elections are over, BJP will not even get 70 out of total of 294 seats", she said.
The Trinamool Congress leader charged that the BJP was
spreading falsehood by telling different things at different places on the same issue.
Banerjee said home minister Amit Shah had said in Lebong in Darjeeling that there will be no NRC. However she pointed out that 14 lakh people have been identified and sent to detention camps based on a process to find illegal migrants under the National Register of Citizens.
14 lakh people have been asked to go to the detention camps", she pointed out.
Banerjee said if TMC is voted to power once again, it would not allow the controversial National Register of Citizens(NRC) to be implemented in West Bengal. All of you are citizens. My only request to people is that they cast their votes, she said.
The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that BJP is bringing in people from other states where the pandemic was raging and this was helping spread Coronavirus. "These people will spread COVID in the state and then go awaylast year when COVID was in spate, none of the BJP leaders cared to the come to the state", she said.
Banerjee also criticised the saffron party for its 'anti-people and anti-poor stance allowing prices of fuel including cooking gas to skyrocket.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU