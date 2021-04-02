BJP will win all 30 seats in phase 2 of WB polls as well: Vijayvargiya

-
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the party would win all the 30 seats in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly election.
Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "In the history of West Bengal in 50 years, there has never been such peaceful voting like this time. The voters cast their votes without fear in 90 per cent polling booths. There were some minor incidents but the main thing is that earlier goons used to capture polling booths and not allow voters to vote but now that thing has finished."
"I thank Election Commission and the Central forces for the way they contributed to democracy. The polls were conducted well. In the second phase as well we will win all 30 seats," he said.
On the allegations of Mamata Banerjee regarding support of Central forces to BJP and on Derek O'Brien's allegation of booth capturing, Vijayvargiya said, "I think it is a sign of defeat and they know that people are not with them. Also, this poll is between Mamata vs Janta. The people are not with her. This became clear as wherever she went in her constituency, people raised slogans of Jaya Siya Ram and only (Vishesh Varg ke log) a certain type of people supported her."
On Mamata Banerjee raising question about campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on polling day, the BJP leader said, "Mamataji is smart but she is acting ignorant. Wherever the polling is taking place, there the leaders cannot go for campaigning but they can go to other areas. This has always happened before."
The second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80 per cent voting turnout. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.
