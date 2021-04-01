EC seeks report over violence during polling in West Bengal's Nandigram

The of India on Thursday sought a detailed report from the administration in connection with an incident of violence in Boyal area in where Trinamool Congress chief paid a visit to oversee the polling process.

The chief minister visited several booths across the high-profile constituency, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari of the

As soon as Banerjee reached Boyal, supporters started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Supporters of the two parties then indulged in violence, as leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7, police said.

Central forces tried to restore law and peace in the area.

#WATCH| Slogans were raised after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at the polling booth in Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/uhhSzfOknF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain sought a report from the administration regarding the incident outside a polling booth in Boyal area, and the death of a person in Keshpur area earlier in the day.

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Keshpur area in Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday.

Polling is being held in phase two of the elections at 30 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts.