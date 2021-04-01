West Bengal polls phase 2: Voter turnout of 80.43% recorded till 5.30 pm

-
West Bengal recorded a voter turnout 80.43 per cent till 5.30 pm in the second phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.
Katalpur constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.21 per cent while the high-profile Nandigram witnessed 80.79 per cent voter turnout.
Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.
She visited a polling station in Nandigram. Suvendu Adhikari also visited some places in the constituency.
A media vehicle was vandalised in Nandigram by unidentified miscreants.
Voting is taking place in 30 assembly constituencies in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur to decide the fate of 171 candidates.
