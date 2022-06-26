Bypoll wins in UP's Azamgarh and Rampur are historic, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Counting of votes begins for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections
BJP's Lodhi wins bypoll in UP's Rampur; setback for AAP in Punjab's Sangrur
UP Lok Sabha bypolls: 49.43% polling in Azamgarh, 41.39% in Rampur
UP bypolls: Azam Khan's bastion falls, BJP unfurls lotus in Rampur
UP polls: Fierce battle between BJP, SP in Varanasi, Azamgarh in 7th phase
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the bypoll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic and indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.
The results of three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies spread in different states where bypolls were held on June 23 were declared on Sunday. Lok Sabha bypolls were held in two seats of Uttar Pradesh -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- and one seat of Punjab. Bypolls were held for one assembly seat each in Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, and four seats of Tripura.
Referring to bypoll results in a series of tweets, Prime Minister said, "I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura's development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2 Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork."
Referring to BJP victory in two Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Modi called it historic. "The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas," he said.
Expressing gratitude to voters in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare."
Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," Prime Minister Modi added.
--IANS
ssb/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor