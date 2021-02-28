Congress collapsing due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah in Puducherry

-
Lambasting the
erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged V Narayansamy, who headed it, gave "cut money" to the "Gandhi family" from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds.
Addressing an election rally of BJP here, an enclave of the union territory, Shah claimed the Congress government, which collapsed earlier this month after losing majority, indulged in "petty politics" over Central schemes meant for Puducherry.
He charged the former chief minister with focussing more on serving the "Gandhi family" in Delhi and giving "cut money".
Hitting out at Narayanasamy for blaming the BJP for the fall of his government, Shah said many senior leaders were leaving the Congress "because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics."
Shah also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying there was no 'dedicated' fisheries ministry, and pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set it up two years ago.
He took a swipe at the Wayanad MP saying "you were on vacation (then).
