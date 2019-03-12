CPI, CPM forge electoral understanding to fight 4 LS seats in Telangana

-
The CPI and CPI(M) Tuesday struck an electoral understanding in respect of four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana going to the polls on April 11, a senior CPI(M) leader said.
Accordingly, the CPI would contest Mahabubabad and Bhuvanagiri seats, and the CPI-M Khammam and Nalgonda, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram told PTI.
Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha segments.
In the December 7 2018 assembly elections, the two Left parties had fought in different fronts.
The CPI had sailed in the Congress-led "Mahakutami" (People's Front), which also had the Telugu Desam Party and Prof. M Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).
The CPI(M) had fielded candidates under the banner of the Bahujan Left Front (BLF), which comprised several smaller parties.
"For the remaining (13 Lok Sabha) seats we are trying to align with Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena), Kodandaram's party and BLF partner parties", Veerabhadram said.
