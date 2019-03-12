CPI, CPM forge electoral understanding to fight 4 LS seats in Telangana

The and CPI(M) Tuesday struck an electoral understanding in respect of four Lok Sabha seats in going to the polls on April 11, a senior CPI(M) leader said.

Accordingly, the would contest Mahabubabad and Bhuvanagiri seats, and the CPI-M Khammam and Nalgonda, CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram told PTI.

has a total of 17 Lok Sabha segments.





ALSO READ: BSP will not have any electoral tie-up with Congress in any state: Mayawati

In the December 7 2018 assembly elections, the two Left parties had fought in different fronts.

The had sailed in the Congress-led "Mahakutami" (People's Front), which also had the Telugu Desam Party and Prof. M Kodandaram-led Jana Samiti (TJS).



ALSO READ: Modi govt did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs: Priyanka Gandhi

The CPI(M) had fielded candidates under the banner of the Bahujan Left Front (BLF), which comprised several smaller parties.

"For the remaining (13 Lok Sabha) seats we are trying to align with Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena), Kodandaram's party and BLF partner parties", Veerabhadram said.