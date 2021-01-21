CPI set to field new faces in the upcoming Kerala assembly polls

The CPI, an important constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, plans to field quite a few new faces in the coming Assembly elections, party sources said on Thursday.

The party has decided that state Communist Party of India leaders who have completed two terms as MLAs will not be fielded and instead asked to concentrate on party affairs.

The CPI has 19 MLAs in present Assembly, with a majority of its legislators poised to complete two terms each this year. Of the three women CPI MLAs, ES Bijimol and Geetha Gopi are two-term MLAs while CK Asha is a first-term legislator.

This situation casts a shadow over the nomination of four Ministers and CPI MLAs P Thilothaman, E Chandrashekharan, VS Sunil Kumar and K Raju as well as Assembly Deputy Speaker V Sasi, who all are two-term legislators.

CPI's Chief Whip of the Assembly KR Rajan could get one more opportunity to contest since he is through his first term as MLA.

Relaxation to certain party MLAs was given in the past on specific grounds like winnability. Hence, the CPI will decide on such relaxation at the National Council meeting in Hyderabad.

"The CPI has always promoted young blood. We will do the same in the 2021 Assembly also. The party has a strict policy of allowing two continuous terms for any legislator. If any relaxation is required, it will be finalised after the meetings of the National Council from January 29 to 31, State Council on February 10, and Executive from February 10 to 13," CPI National Executive Committee member Panniyan Raveendran told IANS.

The party candidates would be finalised at CPI state meetings on the basis of the National Council guidelines.

--IANS

aal/tsb

