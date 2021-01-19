Panel of AAP wins Gram Panchayat election in Maharashtra village

-
-
A panel of candidates of the Aam
Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday won the Gram Panchayat election in Dapkyal village in Latur district, probably its maiden foray into Maharashtra hinterland.
The counting of votes for over 12,000 Gram Panchayats, which went to polls on Friday, was held on Monday.
Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.
In Latur district, polling was held for 383 Gram Panchayats, officials said.
Out of seven candidates, five candidates of the 'Sampurn Nirmal Pariwartan Aam Aadmi' panel, who are workers of the AAP, have won.
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the electoral victory by posting a tweet in Marathi.
"Congratulations to the winners! Realize the trust placed in you by the people, serve the people. Best wishes for the future," tweeted Kejriwal.
The winning candidates are Urmila Bhosale, Santosh Kasale, Pooja Patil, Kalimun Shaikh and Shankar Kamble.
