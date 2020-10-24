Kerala coronavirus update: Another day of over 8,000 cases for the state

There seems to be no respite in the spread of Covid in as the state saw 8,253 new cases and 25 deaths on Saturday.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, in a statement, said that 6,468 patients had now tested negative, taking the total of cured to 2,87,261 while the number of active cases rose to 97,417 and the to 1,306.

A total of 67,593 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, while 2,83,517 people were under observation at various places in the state, including 23,455 at hospitals.

The state presently has 624 hotspots.

--IANS

sg/vd

