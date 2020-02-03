Delhi election LIVE updates: PM Modi goes campaigning 5 days before voting

Campaigning for the has intensified with the date of polling inching closer. Today, Prime Minister will address a rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area. Yesterday, leaders of political parties made the best use of Sunday, the last before the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, to garner support for their candidates.

The BJP conducted a mega contact programme, with its top leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh UP CM Yogi Adityanath and party leader Smriti Irani, visiting all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener addressed public meetings in Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala, and undertook roadshows in Kirari and Mundka.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.