Haryana's Adampur assembly in Hisar clocks 76.45% poll turnout: EC
Delhi municipal polls to be held on Dec 4: State Election Commissioner

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.

"Voting for the municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14," Dev said at a press conference.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:48 IST

