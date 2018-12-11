Didn't expect such a big blessing from people: Congress' Chhattisgarh chief

With the Congress poised to wrest power from the BJP in Chhattisgarh after 15 years, the party's state unit chief Tuesday credited strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting such a big margin of victory.

The Congress was leading in 62 seats, well above the magic figure of 46, while the ruling BJP was a distant second at 13 in the 90-member assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

"We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel told PTI.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who is seen as one of the contenders for the chief minister's post along with T S Singhdeo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister.

"The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.

"We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added.

The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence.

The Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh chief minister.