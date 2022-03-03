Dynasts are still stuck in old politics of alliances with mafia: PM Modi

Attacking the BJP's rivals, Prime Minister on Thursday said these "dynasts" are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with the mafia.

Addressing a poll rally here in Uttar Pradesh, he also said that while the opposition does politics of vote bank, the BJP does politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Instead of vote bank politics and discrimination on the basis of caste, we practise politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said.

He said instead of mere announcements, the BJP government ensured benefits of schemes reached the needy.

"Dynasts are still stuck in the old politics of alliances with some leaders and the mafia," he said, while attacking the BJP's rivals.

However, the alliance of the BJP is with the people of Chandauli, Modi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)