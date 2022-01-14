EC changing rules to register new party at BJP's behest, claims AAP

-
ALSO READ
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
AAP cancels rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
ED notice to AAP: Kejriwal says BJP's tactics will make them stronger
-
The AAP on Thursday claimed that the Election Commission is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP.
Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move has been set in motion by the BJP to stop the AAP from winning assembly elections in Punjab and forming its government in the state.
There was no immediate reaction either from the EC or the BJP on the AAP's accusation.
Chadha, however, did not share the name of the party which he claimed is going to be registered by the commission, saying it will soon be known to everybody.
"We have received very solid information that the Election Commission of India is going to register a (new) political party giving it a special treatment," Chadha told reporters.
For this, the commission is going to bring "two big changes" in the registration of the political parties, he claimed.
"First, the election commission is going to reduce the period of raising any objection to the registration of a new political party to 7 days from 30 days," he said.
The second change that the EC is going to bring in its rules is to provide for registration of a new political party after announcement of the schedules of the elections and imposition of a model code of conduct.
"The BJP is now providing all types of facilitation and relief for the registration of a particular political party under a special treatment only to stop AAP from coming to power in Punjab after it realised that neither the Akali Dal, nor the Congress, nor the front created by it joining hands with Amarinder Singh would be able to stop AAP," Chadha claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor