EC changing rules to register new party at BJP's behest, claims AAP

The on Thursday claimed that the is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move has been set in motion by the BJP to stop the from winning assembly in Punjab and forming its government in the state.

There was no immediate reaction either from the EC or the BJP on the AAP's accusation.

Chadha, however, did not share the name of the party which he claimed is going to be registered by the commission, saying it will soon be known to everybody.

"We have received very solid information that the of India is going to register a (new) political party giving it a special treatment," Chadha told reporters.

For this, the commission is going to bring "two big changes" in the registration of the political parties, he claimed.

"First, the is going to reduce the period of raising any objection to the registration of a new political party to 7 days from 30 days," he said.

The second change that the EC is going to bring in its rules is to provide for registration of a new political party after announcement of the schedules of the and imposition of a model code of conduct.

"The BJP is now providing all types of facilitation and relief for the registration of a particular political party under a special treatment only to stop from coming to power in Punjab after it realised that neither the Akali Dal, nor the Congress, nor the front created by it joining hands with Amarinder Singh would be able to stop AAP," Chadha claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)