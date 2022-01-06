AAP cancels rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid rising Covid-19 cases

-
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to cancel its rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in view of spurt in coronavirus cases, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.
The party will instead hold virtual rallies in the state, he said.
"All rallies of AAP in Uttar Pradesh have been cancelled. I will talk to you at the 'Kejriwal Guarantee' public meeting to be held in Varanasi on January 8 through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube," the AAP MP tweeted in Hindi.
Singh, who is the party in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said accordingly yatras scheduled to start from Sahibabad on January 9 and from western part of the state on January 10 have been put off.
The party had announced that it would contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Apart from the AAP, the Congress has also cancelled all its rallies in the state due to the rising Covid cases and would instead go for small gatherings by organising nukkad nataks and door-to-door campaigns.
