EC seeks report on claims central forces opened fire in Bengal district

The Election Commission on Saturday sought a report from poll observers on an alleged incident of firing by central forces in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas -- where voting is underway -- after such allegations were levelled by locals.
A senior election official said the office of CEO Ariz Aftab has received video footages, in which villagers are seen alleging that central forces opened fire near a booth in Kurulgacha area of Deganga to chase them away.
"We have sought a quick report on the matter from the poll observers there," he said.
However, a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officer posted at the booth, where the locals claimed shots have been fired, said the allegations made are "baseless".
"Everything is fine here. The voting exercise is going on very peacefully. There was no incident of firing anywhere in this area," he stated.
Polling is underway for the fifth phase of assembly elections in 45 constituencies of West Bengal.
During the fourth phase, on April 10, four persons were killed after the CISF personnel opened fire in "self defence" outside a booth in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi area.
