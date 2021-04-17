PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers in 5th phase of Bengal polls

-
ALSO READ
Coal theft case: CBI examines TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP front bid gets tepid response
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
PM Modi makes strong Hindutva pitch in West Bengal, slams TMC leaders
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in large numbers in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday.
He also appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise.
"Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise," the Prime Minister said in a tweet on Saturday.
West Bengal is undergoing the fifth phase of the Assembly election today. The first four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10 respectively. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU