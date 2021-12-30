EC team holds meetings with district magistrates, police officers in UP

-
A delegation of the Election Commission, which is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met district and division level officials here to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections.
The EC delegation, which arrived here on Tuesday, held meetings with officials all through the day.
An official spokesperson said the delegation met district magistrates, police chiefs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs and other officials and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.
Earlier, a booklet, voters' guide, a pamphlet on information about EVMs and VVPAT machines prepared by the office of the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh was released.
On Tuesday, the EC delegation held meetings with various political parties. Representatives of BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Communist Party of India met the delegation.
During the meetings, the BJP demanded that women security personnel be posted at every polling booth, while the SP sought a separate list of differently abled voters and those above the age of 80. The RLD had demanded that VVPAT slips be recounted.
