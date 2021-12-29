Election Commission reviews UP poll preparedness with officials in Lucknow

A delegation of the led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a review meeting on Wednesday with the state's senior officials in Lucknow to asses the 2022 assembly poll preparedness.

The Chief Secretary, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, Deputy Inspector General of Police officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (Law and Order), among other officials were present in the meeting.

The Election Commission delegation is on a three-day visit to poll bound

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)