JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 » News

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Rahul does not see Maya snub hurting Cong
Business Standard

EC to announce MP, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh poll dates today

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan bypolls,Ajmer ,Alwar,Mandalgarh Assembly seat,Bharatiya Janata Party,BJP,Congress,Gopal Malviya, Election Commission,Sanwar Lal Jat,Mahant Chand Nath, Kirti Kumari ,EVMs , Rajput community
Representative image. Photo: PTI

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.   

The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana.  

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said. 
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements