EC must retain credibility of T.N.Seshan's days in MP Assembly polls: SC

-
ALSO READ
MP Assembly Polls: Bad fiscal math, farm unrest are Chouhan's bigger demons
Rahul Gandhi approves 32-member committee for Madhya Pradesh elections
No anti-incumbency in MP, my govt working to fulfill promises: Shivraj
Assembly Elections 2018: What Madhya Pradesh govt did with its money
After EVM row, Cong says BJP has new plan for rigging Madhya Pradesh polls
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the credibility the Election Commission gained when it was headed by T.N. Seshan should be seen in the conduct of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
"We want it (credibility) to remain here also (in providing the voters list)," a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said while deciding to hold a hearing on the plea seeking voters list to weed out bogus voters.
Madhya Pradesh-based Jaya Thakur has moved the top court seeking directions to the Election Commission.
Pointing to the acts of omission and inaction on the part of the Centre, the Election Commission and the State Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh, the petitioner contended that it would impede a free, fair and unbiased election set for later this year.
The court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to dwell on what it meant by the text mode voters list backed with documents and authorities.
Directing the listing of the matter on October 4, the court said that the credibility the Election Commission acquired during Seshan's time should continue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU