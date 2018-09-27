JUST IN
EC must retain credibility of T.N.Seshan's days in MP Assembly polls: SC

The court asked the Election Commission to dwell on what it meant by the text mode voters list backed with documents and authorities

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the credibility the Election Commission gained when it was headed by T.N. Seshan should be seen in the conduct of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

"We want it (credibility) to remain here also (in providing the voters list)," a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said while deciding to hold a hearing on the plea seeking voters list to weed out bogus voters.

Madhya Pradesh-based Jaya Thakur has moved the top court seeking directions to the Election Commission.
 

Pointing to the acts of omission and inaction on the part of the Centre, the Election Commission and the State Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh, the petitioner contended that it would impede a free, fair and unbiased election set for later this year.

The court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to dwell on what it meant by the text mode voters list backed with documents and authorities.

Directing the listing of the matter on October 4, the court said that the credibility the Election Commission acquired during Seshan's time should continue.

 
