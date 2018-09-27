EC must retain credibility of T.N.Seshan's days in MP Assembly polls: SC

The on Thursday said the credibility the gained when it was headed by should be seen in the conduct of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

"We want it (credibility) to remain here also (in providing the voters list)," a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said while deciding to hold a hearing on the plea seeking voters list to weed out bogus voters.

Madhya Pradesh-based Jaya Thakur has moved the top court seeking directions to the



Pointing to the acts of omission and inaction on the part of the Centre, the and the State Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh, the petitioner contended that it would impede a free, fair and unbiased election set for later this year.

The court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to dwell on what it meant by the text mode voters list backed with documents and authorities.

Directing the listing of the matter on October 4, the court said that the credibility the Election Commission acquired during Seshan's time should continue.