Election Commission removes Bihar Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday removed Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji from his post for 'inadequate action-plan' in view of the Bihar Assembly elections.
"EC has removed B Karthikey Dhanji from the post of Excise Commissioner with immediate effect for non-presentation of an effective action plan for preventive measures and grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of Enforcement agencies located in/having headquarters in Bihar," Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said.
The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
