BJP appoints ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

-
ALSO READ
BJP picks Fadnavis to play 'crucial role' for upcoming Bihar polls
Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over crop damage assessment
Kangana's comments amounted to insult of Mumbai police: Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis together at inauguration of Covid-19 hospital
He will give jobs to 1 mn criminals: Fadnavis takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav
-
The BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections, the party said in a statement.
The announcement came on a day party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders here to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP.
The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.
For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times.
The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.
The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor