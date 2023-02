Election day declared paid holiday in three Northeastern states: Official

In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the governments in Tripura, and Meghalaya declared paid holiday on the day of polling to enable the employees of government and private organisations to cast their votes.

Officials said that in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and in view of the Assembly in the three states, the polling day has been declared a paid holiday for all the employees of government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, private and all the business establishments to enable them to exercise their franchise.

This applies to all categories of employees, including the daily wage and casual workers, and also those electors working outside the constituency concerned.

However, this shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged, an official said.

in will be held on February 16, while Meghalaya and will go to the polls on February 27. Counting of votes for all three states will be taken up on March 2.

--IANS

