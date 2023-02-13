BJP president Nadda to visit poll-bound Nagaland to attend rally on Tuesday

-
BJP president JP Nadda will visit poll-bound Nagaland on Tuesday, party sources said.
Nadda will attend a joint rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will also be present at the rally, they said.
He is also scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for the assembly election at the party's state unit headquarters.
BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together. While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats.
The polling for the 60-seat Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 15:08 IST