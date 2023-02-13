LATEST NEWS
Newsmaker: Meet Pratima Bhoumik, BJP's candidate from Dhanpur seat
Business Standard

BJP president Nadda to visit poll-bound Nagaland to attend rally on Tuesday

BJP president JP Nadda will visit poll-bound Nagaland on Tuesday, party sources said.

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

Nadda will attend a joint rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will also be present at the rally, they said.

He is also scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for the assembly election at the party's state unit headquarters.

BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together. While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats.

The polling for the 60-seat Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 15:08 IST

