Goa polls: BJP tried to convince Utpal Parrikar, says Atanasio Monserrate

Atanasio Monserrate, who is a BJP candidate on Panaji seat, said on Friday that the party tried its level best to convince Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, requesting him to contest from any constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Monserrate said, "The party tried its level best to convince him (Utpal Parrikar). I am sure that if his father (former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was alive, he would have never allowed this thing to happen."

Utpal Parrikar has decided to contest the election as an independent candidate and resigned from the party.

Earlier, Shiv Sena had said that if Utpal is contesting the election as an Independent, then they would support him.

On this, Monserrate said, "Shiv Sena does not have a base in Goa. They had tried their luck earlier also but they could not make any dent in Goa.

