Goa polls: After BJP's snub, Kejriwal offers AAP ticket to Utpal Parrikar

Soon after the BJP announced its candidate list for Goa assembly elections which excluded the name of Utpal Parrikar, son of late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered an AAP ticket to Utpal.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal slammed BJP and said they have adopted "use and throw policy" even with the Parrikar family therefore AAP offered to Utpal to join and fight elections on the AAP ticket.
"Goans feel very sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with the Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar. Utpal is welcome to join and fight elections on the AAP ticket," he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the ruling BJP announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar name is not on the list.
The sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket while Utpal Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused the first one. "Talks are on with him. We feel he should agree," former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference today.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
