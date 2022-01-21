Goa Assembly polls: Congress releases another list of 5 more candidates

The on Thursday released another list of five candidates for the February 14 Assembly elections.

With this, the party has so far declared 36 candidates.

While Ekvis Gomes will contest from Panaji, Tukaram Borkar will be the nominee from Siroda and Jose Luis Carlos Almeida will contest from the Vasco-da-Gama seat.

Anthony Dias will be the party candidate from the Benaulim Assembly seat and Amit Patkar will contest from the Curchorem seat for the Party.

