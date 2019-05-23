Govt will work with rivals for India's future, says Modi in victory speech

The "spirit of democracy and constitution" will guide the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after winning Lok Sabha

"India has a bright future--we have to look ahead and take everybody along including our rivals," he said in a speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in which he outlined his government's plan for the country.

The BJP was ahead in 300 of the 542 seats up for grabs, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament. That would give his party the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

"If someone has won, it's Hindustan that has won, it's democracy that has won, it's public that has won," Modi was quoted by agency ANI as saying.